Prime Minister’s Office releases CCTV footage showing protesters storming into government HQ

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan has released security camera footage showing the attack on the government headquarters in Yerevan on November 10 by a group of protesters angry over the Karabakh armistice.

“The ‘patriots’ who carried out an attack on the government building, who, being concerned over the fate of Nagorno Karabakh, instead of being on the frontline were on the frontline of seizing power for their owners. Some of the ‘heroes’ of the footage have already been charged, some of them are arrested and jailed,” she said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan