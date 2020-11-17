Opposition parties boycott parliament session

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The two opposition parties of the Armenian parliament – the Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) and Bright Armenia Party (LHK) – boycotted the session and left the parliament hall.

LHK lawmaker Gevorg Gorgisyan said they have called for an emergency session of parliament to lift the martial law and that they won’t participate in other regular sessions.

“We have convened an emergency session with our colleagues with the proposal to lift the martial law. We won’t participate in any other debates,” Gorgisyan said.

In turn, BHK is also calling on lawmakers to debate solely the issue of dismissing the Prime Minister.

