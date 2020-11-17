Russia interested in strengthening cooperation with ICRC in Nagorno Karabakh – Lavrov

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated that Russia is interested in strengthening the mutual cooperation with the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in Nagorno Karabakh, reports TASS.

“We have received an additional field for mutual partnership, I mean Nagorno Karabakh. A week ago a trilateral statement has been signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan. A Russian peacekeeping contingent is being deployed there, and we know how active and how long the ICRC has been working in that region. We are interested in strengthening that cooperation which is already developing actively”, Lavrov said at a meeting with ICRC President Peter Maurer.

The Russian FM reminded that Russia and the ICRC are closely cooperating in different regions. “Our contacts are of permanent nature and there are directions for joint work because, unfortunately, the number of humanitarian crises, conflicts is not decreasing in the world”, Lavrov noted.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan