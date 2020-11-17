Ceasefire fully observed along Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact – Defense Army

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The ceasefire regime along the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact has been fully observed, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said in a statement.

“The Defense Army has resumed its normal activities, involving necessary forces and means for fulfillment of the set tasks. Planned measures are being carried out in permanent deployment places. The process of replacing the combat shift and ensuring servicemen’s social, living conditions enters into normal course”, the statement says.

