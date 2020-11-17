Armenian healthcare minister congratulates military doctors on professional day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Arsen Torosyan has congratulated military doctors on their professional day.

The minister expressed his gratitude to the military doctors for their heroic work during the recent war and for saving numerous lives.

“Your direct participation and contribution to preserving the physical and spiritual health condition of our soldiers is invaluable. These days the medical community has shown a unique unity and saved the Armenian soldier, volunteer and civilian. We have been in frontline together and have passed a difficult path, unconditionally fulfilling your mission”, the minister said in his congratulatory letter.

“I bow before the memory of all fallen doctors who fulfilled their professional duty sacrificing their life during the large-scale war unleashed by Azerbaijan, I wish tenacity to their families and relatives. I wish peace to our country, and good health to doctors. Stay firm and continue your high mission”, the minister added.

