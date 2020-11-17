Mobile network, internet restored as Artsakh rebuilds infrastructures

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. As Artsakh is actively rebuilding its infrastructures which were damaged in Azeri bombings, the telecommunication system is already entirely restored in Artsakh, the State Service of Emergency Situations spokesperson Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS.

“We’ve had problems with mobile communication and internet in the recent period. The Karabakh Telecom stations were targeted many times by the Azeri forces during the war. Now the restoration work is in the final stage, and today we can say that there is no communication problem in Artsakh,” he said.

Water, power and gas supply junctions were also damaged during the war, but most of these infrastructures are already restored.

Power and water supply is entirely restored, and the gas supply restoration is yet to be completed in only few districts of Stepanakert.

“Huge work is also done in the direction of de-mining and neutralizing unexploded ordnance. The emergency situations team of the Russian peacekeepers joined this work today. Our sappers were working day and night before they arrived. This work was being done even when the war was still ongoing.”

Tadevosyan said their rescuers are also involved in the search operations for missing servicemen together with the Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan