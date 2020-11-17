Opposition Bright Armenia Party to convene emergency session of parliament to lift martial law

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Opposition Bright Armenia Party (LHK) will convene an emergency session of parliament seeking to lift the martial law which was declared nationwide on September 27, the day Azerbaijan attacked Artsakh.

“We are convening an emergency session at 18:30, we are proposing to lift the martial law, and then return the freedoms in the country and enable democratic processes to take place. The martial law was declared for mobilization. Mobilization has ended. I am asking you to make an appearance at this session and vote in favor of lifting the martial law,” LHK leader Edmon Marukyan told other lawmakers in parliament.

He also recommended the ruling My Step bloc to jointly discuss the Karabakh armistice agreement at another extraordinary session.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan