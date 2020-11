Armenian PM’s spox denies media reports on dismissal of Defense Minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The media reports according to which Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan has been dismissed have nothing to do with the reality, Armenian prime minister’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan told Armenpress.

“That reports do not correspond to the reality”, she said.

In her turn the defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan has stated that minister Tonoyan has not submitted a resignation letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan