Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party reiterates need for cancelling martial law, dismissing PM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) of the Armenian parliament says the lawmakers should debate only two issues– the dismissal of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and cancelling the martial law.

“Today we can debate only two issues - cancellation of the martial law and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation,” Prosperous Armenia lawmaker Naira Zohrabyan said in parliament during a regular session, which doesn’t include these items on the agenda.

BHK says Armenia needs to discuss a resolution to the existing situation with its strategic ally Russia.

Earlier the BHK said during an anti-government demonstration that they are launching the process of convening an emergency meeting of parliament with the agenda of debating the dismissal of the prime minister from office. The session, however, hasn’t taken place yet.

