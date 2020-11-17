Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 November

Secretary Pompeo says NK conflict must be settled within frames of Minsk Group Co- Chairmanship

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict must be settled within the frames of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

“The United States, France and Russia are Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the main goal of which is the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. And the situation should be solved within this framework”, Pompeo said in an interview to Le Figaro, reports TASS.

