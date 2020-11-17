United States and France expect details over Turkey’s role in Karabakh armistice terms

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The United States and France are expecting to get details over Turkey’s role around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, RIA Novosti reported citing a source at the US State Department who presented details from Secretary Mike Pompeo’s meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

“They spoke in detail about Nagorno Karabakh. As [OSCE MG] Co-Chairs, they concurred that we remain comitted to the role of the co-chairs in the Minsk Group process…..accepting Russia’s actions which brought an end to the hostilities, which is really maintained over the course of the week. But we also accept that there are still questions which the Russian side should explain, for example, the parameters of the agreement, including Turkey’s role,” the US State Department representative said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan