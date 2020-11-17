France’s Macron promised to send humanitarian aid to Armenia
09:53, 17 November, 2020
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of France Emmanuel Macron, who declared himself “Alongside Armenia” after the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, received at the Élysée representatives of the Armenian community in France, including Nicolas Aznavour, the Co-founder of the Aznavour Foundation, the Foundation said on Facebook.
The French President has promised to send humanitarian aid to Armenia.
