Parliament session – LIVE

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament is holding its regular session.

2 issues are included in the agenda of today’s session.

The lawmakers will debate the 2021 state budget draft submitted by the government.

