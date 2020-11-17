LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-11-20

LONDON, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 November:

The price of aluminum up by 0.62% to $1934.50, copper price up by 0.32% to $6943.50, lead price up by 1.06% to $1904.50, nickel price down by 0.48% to $15845.00, tin price up by 0.63% to $18375.00, zinc price up by 0.67% to $2626.00, molybdenum price up by 1.10% to $20393.00, cobalt price stood at $32835.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.