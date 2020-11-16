Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 November

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan relived of post of Foreign Minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on relieving foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan of his post, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.





