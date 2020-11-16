Secretary of Security Council and Justice Minister of Artsakh relived of their posts

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on November 16, relieving Samvel Babayan of the post of the Secretary of Security Council of Artsakh at his own request.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, by another decree Justice Minister Siran Avetisyan has been relieved of her post at her own request.