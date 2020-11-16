Stepanakert-Berdzor-Goris highway will be safe from November 17 – President of Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Commander of the Russian peacekeeping unit, Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov assures that starting from November 17, 10:00 Stepanakert-Berdzor-Goris highway will be safe, ARMENPRESS reports President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’According to an agreement, Martakert-Karvachar-Vardenis highway will operate parallel to it until at least November 25. The authorities of Artsakh, in collaboration with the Russian peacekeeping units, make all possible efforts to ensure the safety of the transport communications of the population of Artsakh with the outer world and our citizens can feel safe and return to their homes’’, Harutyunyan wrote.