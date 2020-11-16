Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 November

President Sarkissian receives a group of MPs from ruling block

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received a group of MPs from ‘’My step’’ block, led by the head of the faction Lilit Makunts.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, issues related to the situation in the country were discussed.





