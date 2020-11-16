Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-11-20

YEREVAN, 16 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 November, USD exchange rate up by 1.20 drams to 497.14 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.26 drams to 588.86 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 6.47 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.53 drams to 655.08 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 328.87 drams to 30223.05 drams. Silver price up by 1.42 drams to 387.52 drams. Platinum price up by 385.40 drams to 14337.13 drams.