Armenian Foreign Minister resigns

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has tendered his resignation, his spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said, posting a photo of the letter addressed to PM Nikol Pashinyan.

Speaking in parliament, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on November 16 that it was his decision to dismiss Mnatsakanyan from office.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan