Armenian PM assures Russia’s position on NK conflict has not changed in past five years

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan assures that the rumors according to which something has changed in the Armenian-Russian relations, that’s why that solution took place over the Artsakh issue, are a myth.

“Myth number one according to which something was not good in the Armenian-Russian relations, therefore such solution took place. I officially state that in the past 5 years Russia’s position on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict has not changed. The second myth is that there was an opportunity for me to resign, and to change the course of war, but I didn’t use that opportunity, preferring power from the favorable course of the military operations”, the PM said during a Q&A session in the Parliament.

He stated that he has received these messages. “And I had a direct talk to the people with whom that conversation could have taken place whether it could lead to any change in the situation and whether there is such a component in that story”, he said, adding that this issue has been discussed quite openly.

As for the Armenian-Russian relations, the PM assured that these relations have been, are and will be strategic, allied, and no one doubts that.

On November 9 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a statement on a full ceasefire and cessation of all military actions in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone since 01:00 Yerevan Time on November 10. Russian peacekeepers are being deployed to Nagorno Karabakh.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan