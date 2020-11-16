National Assembly Council to debate motion on asking high court to oust Tsarukyan as lawmaker

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. A meeting of the Council of the National Assembly will debate a motion on applying to the Constitutional Court with the request of suspending opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader Gagik Tsarukyan’s duties as Member of Parliament.

Prosperous Armenia Party lawmaker Naira Zohrabyan published a letter by Vice Speaker Lena Nazaryan informing Tsarukyan that the session will take place on November 16 at 16:00, and requesting him to make an appearance.

Tsarukyan is stripped of immunity since June 2020.

