Road to Stepanakert through Lachin Corridor expected to open today

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The road to Stepanakert through the Lachin Corridor is expected to be opened on November 16, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

He said he has spoken with Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan this morning. He said the process of the displaced population’s return is ongoing.

“Over the past week the number of those who returned exceeded 1000 on a daily basis, the pace is growing,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan said the homes and infrastructures in Artsakh will be restored and the economy will start working. Pashinyan also highlighted the involvement of volunteers in helping the citizens of Artsakh.

