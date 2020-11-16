Pashinyan highlights ruling out violence for restoration of public solidarity

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlights ruling out and condemning violence in the domestic political life for the restoration of public solidarity.

“The most important point for the restoration of public solidarity is to rule out and condemn violence in the domestic political life. Provoking violence, especially armed violence, is ruled out in the tools of the Armenian government”, he said during a Q&A session in the Parliament.

Earlier today Pashinyan has stated that he is expecting a statement from the opposition on ruling out violence and use of weapons in political matters, noting that his political team rules out use of violence.

