Armenia poll: 43.8% of respondents positively react to Karabakh armistice

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. 43.8% of the respondents of a survey conducted in Armenia positively react to the joint statement signed by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on cessation of military operations in Nagorno Karabakh, Aram Navasardyan, Director of MPG LLC, a full member of the GALLUP International Association in Armenia, told reporters at a press conference today.

“23.5% of the respondents mentioned they have a completely positive attitude, 20.3% - rather positive, 13.1% - rather negative, 27.8% - completely negative, 15.3% couldn’t answer”, he said.

He stated that 48.9% of the survey participants said they are aware of the content of the document, 37.2% - partially aware, 13.1% – not aware at all.

“Answering to the reasons of signing the document, 65.6% said it has been done based on the security issue of the Artsakh population and servicemen, 19.3% said it is a state betrayal by the Prime Minister, 15.9% said it was Armenia’s defeat in the diplomatic process, 10.9% said it was the defeat of Artsakh Army and the Armed Forces of Armenia in the war, and 2.4% said it was due to the mistakes made by the previous leaderships”, Aram Navasardyan said.

The survey has been conducted on November 13.

On November 9 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a statement on a full ceasefire and cessation of all military actions in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone since 01:00 Yerevan Time on November 10. Russian peacekeepers are being deployed to Nagorno Karabakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan