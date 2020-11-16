To have prevented war, Armenia had to agree to “territories for peace” formula – Pashinyan says

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. In order to have prevented the war which Azerbaijan had launched against Artsakh, Armenia had to agree to the “territories for peace” formula, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in parliament.

“In the summer of 2020 our assessment was that we are able to rather successfully withstand Azerbaijan, and we understood that there are risks of Turkey and mercenary’s involvement in the war. To prevent the war Armenia had to agree to the territories for peace formula, and like I’ve said many times, with the peculiarity that in the point where any option would be acceptable for Armenia, Azerbaijan would harden its stance even more in the next point. Preventing war was always on the agenda of Armenia, but it never was prevention of war at any cost,” Pashinyan said.

He said that Armenia didn’t have an acceptable price for preventing war which it wasn’t ready to pay.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan