Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 November

Poll: 81.5% of respondents in Armenia positively react to deployment of Russian peacekeepers in NK

Poll: 81.5% of respondents in Armenia positively react to deployment of Russian peacekeepers in NK

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. 81.5% of the respondents of a survey conducted in Armenia positively react to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh, Aram Navasardyan, Director of MPG LLC, a full member of the GALLUP International Association in Armenia, told reporters at a press conference today.

“37.8% said they have a completely positive attitude, 43.7% - rather positive. We have 81-82% figure, with positive reaction to the deployment of the Russian peacekeepers”, he said.

The survey has been conducted on November 13.

On November 9 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a statement on a full ceasefire and cessation of all military actions in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone since 01:00 Yerevan Time on November 10. Russian peacekeepers are being deployed to Nagorno Karabakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration