Poll: 81.5% of respondents in Armenia positively react to deployment of Russian peacekeepers in NK

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. 81.5% of the respondents of a survey conducted in Armenia positively react to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh, Aram Navasardyan, Director of MPG LLC, a full member of the GALLUP International Association in Armenia, told reporters at a press conference today.

“37.8% said they have a completely positive attitude, 43.7% - rather positive. We have 81-82% figure, with positive reaction to the deployment of the Russian peacekeepers”, he said.

The survey has been conducted on November 13.

On November 9 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a statement on a full ceasefire and cessation of all military actions in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone since 01:00 Yerevan Time on November 10. Russian peacekeepers are being deployed to Nagorno Karabakh.

