Pashinyan to meet with lawmakers
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is expected to meet with all three political factions in parliament, Vice Speaker Lena Nazaryan told reporters.
“A meeting with the prime minister is planned,” she said.
Earlier the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party bloc has said that it proposed the PM to have a meeting with all parliamentary factions.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 14:03 Pashinyan to meet with lawmakers
- 13:30 Chairman of Military Industry Committee of Armenia dismissed
- 12:42 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaks about the Fall of Shushi
- 12:29 46 servicemen of Armenia NSS border troops killed during NK war
- 12:22 Artsakh Defense Army to retain its status
- 12:17 Pashinyan expects opposition to officially rule out violence or use of weapons
- 12:11 Pashinyan highlights operation of institutions for ensuring security, stability in Armenia
- 12:08 Armenia has not discussed Russian proposals on NK issue with US side, PM says
- 11:46 ‘Ensuring stability, there is no other issue on my agenda today’ – Armenia PM on resignation demand
- 11:39 “I am the number one official who bears entire responsibility for this all” – Pashinyan
- 11:29 Pashinyan says numerous provisions of armistice require interpretations
- 11:26 There are several hundred missing soldiers on Armenian side – PM Pashinyan
- 11:18 COVID-19: Armenia reports 549 new cases, 881 recoveries in one day
- 11:16 Issue of NK status should be put on basis of negotiations with new intensity, new importance – PM
- 11:09 None of the troops are returning armed, Pashinyan says on manipulations
- 10:40 ‘Artsakh is Armenia’: Armenians in New York protest outside Turkish consulate
- 10:29 President Sarkissian calls for soberness, restraint and vigilance
- 10:22 20 Russian aircrafts with peacekeepers arrive in Yerevan, Armenia
- 10:08 Second group of refugees escorted by Russian peacekeepers returns to Stepanakert
- 09:11 Armenian PM to hold online press conference
- 09:03 150 bodies retrieved from outskirts of Shushi, hundreds still missing – Artsakh president says
- 11.15-21:56 Armenian President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi discuss issues of deepening cooperation
- 11.15-21:45 MFA Armenia strongly condemns vandalization of Shushi's Ghazanchetsots Church by Azerbaijan
- 11.15-21:21 Artur Vanetsyan released from detention
- 11.15-21:15 Russia sends aeromobile hospital to Armenia, will arrive to Artsakh soon
01:57, 11.10.2020
Viewed 13909 times Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani leaders sign declaration on stopping war
13:18, 11.10.2020
Viewed 5565 times Official text of Nagorno Karabakh armistice
10:52, 11.09.2020
Viewed 4880 times Battle for Shushi continues, Azeri forces lose upper hand
16:31, 11.09.2020
Viewed 4434 times Armenia ‘will not tolerate a second genocide,’ President Armen Sarkissian tells Kathimerini
16:27, 11.09.2020
Viewed 4405 times ‘Many reporters can prove: You are lying!” BILD's eyewitness of Azeri war crimes tells Aliyev