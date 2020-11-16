Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 November

Pashinyan to meet with lawmakers

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is expected to meet with all three political factions in parliament, Vice Speaker Lena Nazaryan told reporters.

“A meeting with the prime minister is planned,” she said.

Earlier the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party bloc has said that it proposed the PM to have a meeting with all parliamentary factions.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





