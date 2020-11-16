Pashinyan highlights operation of institutions for ensuring security, stability in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlights operation of the parliament, the president and all the remaining institutes in the current situation, stating that their activities should be concretely directed for ensuring security and stability in the country.

During an online press conference today, he was asked if the MPs, the Cabinet members, the President were not aware of the main discussion of the statement adopted on the NK conflict and the decision made by the Prime Minister, does it mean that these institutes are not operating at all and are in crisis?

The PM reminded that during the war at least two sessions of the Security Council were held which were attended by the President of the Republic, also by His Holiness Garegin II and representatives of parliamentary factions. “We also had meetings, discussions with the representatives of political forces. In general, they have been informed about the tendencies. Yes, there have been many nuances with concreteness, which were not considered possible to discuss because there was such situation when it was necessary to make a decision in hours, in quite a limited time. And that decisions were made in that limited time, by consulting with the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the political leadership of Artsakh”, he said, adding that concrete developments were taking place, which required very concrete response.

As for the existence and operation of the aforementioned institutions, Pashinyan said these institutions operate and will continue to operate. He highlighted to fully guarantee stability and public security in Armenia at this moment. According to him, that institutions are capable to act and have a mandate and power to act.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan