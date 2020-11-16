Armenia has not discussed Russian proposals on NK issue with US side, PM says

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has not discussed the Russian proposals over the Nagorno Karabakh issue with the US side, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during an online press conference today, asked whether it’s right that he has consulted with the US representatives for accepting the Russian proposals.

“Of course, it’s not right. During this period, this one month I have held 5 phone talks with the US representatives – three times with US president’s national security adviser O’Brien and two times with Secretary of State Pompeo. And during these talks the American proposals, rather than the Russian ones, have been discussed. The Russian proposals have not been discussed with the US side”, the Armenian PM said.

He stated that he has been in constant touch with the Russian President, there has been a day when they held phone talks for 5-6 times.

Pashinyan called the rumors on discussing the Russian proposals with the US side as “absolute, total absurdity”.

