Pashinyan says numerous provisions of armistice require interpretations

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he sees the need for interpretations of numerous of the provisions of the statement he signed with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on ending the war in Nagorno Karabakh.

Asked at a news conference on November 16 why there is no dialogue with political forces who are claiming that there are chances to change some provisions of the armistice to more favorable ones, Pashinyan said he hasn’t received any proposals from these forces.

“To tell you the truth I haven’t received any proposal from any political force who’d say they know how to make it better. Essentially, changing the document’s provisions in retrospect would mean changing the military developments, which I believe isn’t realistic today. Regarding the future negotiations process, there are numerous provisions in this documents which still require interpretations. During these interpretations all the ideas and recommendations will be summed up and we will attempt to bring to life the best proposals,” Pashinyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan