COVID-19: Armenia reports 549 new cases, 881 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. 549 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 117,886, the ministry of healthcare said today.

881 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 75,865.

1550 tests were conducted in the past one day.

25 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 1788.

The number of active cases is 39,779.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 454 (4 new such cases).

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan