Issue of NK status should be put on basis of negotiations with new intensity, new importance – PM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. For the Armenian side the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh should be put on the basis of the negotiation process with new intensity and significance, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during an online press conference today, asked what is his own point in the negotiations.

“We should analyze and form the agenda which we have today over the current situation, and we should serve that agenda, mainly focusing on the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh. The most important is that the people of Nagorno Karabakh should live in Nagorno Karabakh, and the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh for us should be put on the basis of the negotiation process with new intensity and new importance”, the PM said, adding also the humanitarian, communication, transport and other issues.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan