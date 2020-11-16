President Sarkissian calls for soberness, restraint and vigilance

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has issued a statement, calling on to be sober, to maintain restraint and vigilance, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“These days we all feel pain and concern, some – loudly, some – silent, some – inside their souls.

The pain of all of us is the same – Homeland.

I call on to be sober, to maintain restraint and vigilance.

Today in the evening I will address a message”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan