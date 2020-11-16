20 Russian aircrafts with peacekeepers arrive in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Another 18 Il-76 planes and two An-124 Ruslan aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Force with equipment and staff of the 15th peacekeeping brigade sent to Armenia to participate in a peacekeeping operation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone have landed at Yerevan’s airfields, the Russian defense ministry said, reports TASS.

The aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Force have delivered to Armenia 58 units of equipment: armored personnel carriers, off-road cargo trucks, tanker trucks, excavators, and other technical equipment.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed. It is planned that in all, 1,960 servicemen with the military equipment will be deployed. The peacekeeping command center was set up in Stepanakert.