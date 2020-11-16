Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 November

Second group of refugees escorted by Russian peacekeepers returns to Stepanakert

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Russian peacekeepers have accompanied the second group of refugees back to Stepanakert City, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

475 people returned to the capital of Artsakh on board 19 buses. The convoy left Yerevan and was escorted by the Russian peacekeepers and military police, who ensured their security at the line of contact. 

Earlier a group of 250 evacuated citizens of Artsakh had returned to Stepanakert.

