Armenian PM to hold online press conference
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will hold an online press conference on November 16 at 10:30.
“I will answer to questions of 12 media outlets”, the PM said.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 10:40 ‘Artsakh is Armenia’: Armenians in New York protest outside Turkish consulate
- 10:29 President Sarkissian calls for soberness, restraint and vigilance
- 10:22 20 Russian aircrafts with peacekeepers arrive in Yerevan, Armenia
- 10:08 Second group of refugees escorted by Russian peacekeepers returns to Stepanakert
- 09:11 Armenian PM to hold online press conference
- 09:03 150 bodies retrieved from outskirts of Shushi, hundreds still missing – Artsakh president says
- 11.15-21:56 Armenian President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi discuss issues of deepening cooperation
- 11.15-21:45 MFA Armenia strongly condemns vandalization of Shushi's Ghazanchetsots Church by Azerbaijan
- 11.15-21:21 Artur Vanetsyan released from detention
- 11.15-21:15 Russia sends aeromobile hospital to Armenia, will arrive to Artsakh soon
- 11.15-20:50 Authorities of Artsakh, Azerbaijan continue searching and exchanging bodies of victims
- 11.15-19:27 President Sarkissian meets with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi
- 11.15-18:37 Armenian, Russian FMs discuss future activities over Nagorno Karabakh
- 11.15-18:07 Charges pressed against former MP Vahram Baghdasaryan for plotting assassination of state official
- 11.15-17:14 Charges pressed against Fatherland Party leader Artur Vanetsyan
- 11.15-17:03 Russian, Azerbaijani FMs hold phone conversation
- 11.15-16:26 President Sarkissian holds phone talk with co-chair of Armenian Assembly of America
- 11.15-16:21 Catholicos Aram I of Great House of Cilicia addresses Armenians, calls for unity
- 11.15-15:53 Deadline for withdrawal of Armenian forces from Karvachar extended
- 11.15-14:57 Armenia defense ministry has not sold any weapon or ammunition to Turkey through any channel – spox
- 11.15-14:38 Exchange of bodies of killed servicemen held at Line of Contact – Armenia defense ministry
- 11.15-12:41 Artsakh Defense Army reports more KIAs
- 11.15-12:24 Russia reports 22,572 new coronavirus cases
- 11.15-12:18 “Brazen lie” – Armenia defense ministry spokesperson denies reports on arms sale
- 11.15-12:14 Armenian President holds phone talk with AGBU chairman
01:57, 11.10.2020
Viewed 13904 times Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani leaders sign declaration on stopping war
13:18, 11.10.2020
Viewed 5541 times Official text of Nagorno Karabakh armistice
10:52, 11.09.2020
Viewed 4875 times Battle for Shushi continues, Azeri forces lose upper hand
16:31, 11.09.2020
Viewed 4431 times Armenia ‘will not tolerate a second genocide,’ President Armen Sarkissian tells Kathimerini
16:27, 11.09.2020
Viewed 4400 times ‘Many reporters can prove: You are lying!” BILD's eyewitness of Azeri war crimes tells Aliyev