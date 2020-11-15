Authorities of Artsakh, Azerbaijan continue searching and exchanging bodies of victims

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh and Azerbaijan continue the works of searching and exchanging the bodies of killed servicemen. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the State Service of the Emergency Situations of Artsakh, search and rescue humanitarian mission detachments have been established headed by Colonel Mekhak Arzumanyan, head of Rescue Department of the State Service of the Emergency Situations.

By the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping forces and the participation of the ICRC, the detachments are carrying out searching works in the vicinity of Shushi city, after which exchange of bodies with Azerbaijan took place.

The searching works will continue in the places where military operations have taken place.