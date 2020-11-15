Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 November

President Sarkissian meets with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, ARMENPRESS reports Hassan Sajwani, active illustrator of UAE developments, wrote on his Twitter page.

‘’Both leaders discussed strengthening the relationship between our two countries. Sheikh Mohamed also expressed UAE’s support for a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and peace and stability in the region’’, he wrote.

The meeting took place in Abu Dhabi. 





