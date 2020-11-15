Armenian, Russian FMs discuss future activities over Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on November 15. ARMENPRESS reports, citing the statement issued by the Russian MFA, the Ministers discussed the implementation process of the November 9 declaration signed between the leaders of Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan, including the issues of the deployment of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone.

Sergey Lavrov informed about the plans of the Interdepartmental Center for Humanitarian Response established by the instruction of the Russian President on November 13.

The Foreign Ministers stressed the importance of establishing cooperation with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNESCO, the United Nations Development Program, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other multilateral organizations for easing the situation of civilians in the conflict zone and preserving religious and cultural sites.