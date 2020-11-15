Russian, Azerbaijani FMs hold phone conversation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation today with Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov at Baku’s initiative, the Russian MFA reported.

“The ministers discussed in-detail the process of implementation of the joint statement signed by the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9, relating to complete ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone. A special attention was paid to the coordination of practical steps of the sides of this statement, in the context of deployment of Russian peacekeeping troops and organization of their activities on the “land””, the ministry said.

At the request of the Azerbaijani FM, Minister Lavrov presented main activity directions of the Humanitarian Response Inter-agency Center established by the Russian presidential decree on November 13.

The Russian and Azerbaijani FMs highlighted the necessity of active involvement of international organizations, including the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, UNDP, UNESCO and the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) aimed at contributing to the post-conflict restoration, solving humanitarian problems, and preserving religious and cultural heritage in the region.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan