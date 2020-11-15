President Sarkissian holds phone talk with co-chair of Armenian Assembly of America

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation with co-chair of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Assembly of America Van Krikorian, the presidential office told Armenpress.

The officials discussed the latest developments around Artsakh and the current situation in the country in this context. Van Krikorian said they are deeply concerned over the recent statement signed by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh and its terms.

President Sarkissian said Arsakh is facing various and especially humanitarian problems today, adding that these issues are possible to solve only by national unity and joint efforts.

President Sarkissian and Van Krikorian also exchanged views on other priorities of the pan-national agenda.

