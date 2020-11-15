Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 November

Artsakh Defense Army reports more KIAs

Artsakh Defense Army reports more KIAs

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh reported today that an additional 51 of its servicemen have been killed in action during the war.

The total death toll in the Artsakh Defense Army has reached 1434.

On November 14 Armenian healthcare ministry’s spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan stated that to date the forensic service has examined bodies of 2137 killed servicemen, which also include unidentified ones.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





