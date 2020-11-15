Armenian President holds phone talk with AGBU chairman

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation with President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Perch Sedrakian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The officials discussed the latest developments around Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and the current situation in the country within this context.

They emphasized the national meaning and importance of the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

The Armenian President and the ABGU Chairman agreed that in such situation it’s necessary to maintain stability and national unity in the country.

They also stated that Artsakh is facing major humanitarian problems today, adding that everyone should bring his/her contribution to solving them in order to be able to jointly overcome all the challenges.

