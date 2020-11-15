COVID-19: Armenia reports 1482 new cases, 879 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. 1482 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 117,337, the ministry of healthcare said today.

879 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 74,984.

3395 tests were conducted in the past one day.

25 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 1763.

The number of active cases is 40,140.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 450 (2 new such cases).

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan