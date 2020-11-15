COVID-19 latest updates: Global confirmed cases pass 54 million

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) globally has surpassed 54 million 328 thousand, according to the data of the coronavirus research centers.

The global death toll has passed 1 million 318 thousand.

More than 37 million 871 thousand people have recovered.

The US is leading in terms of both confirmed cases and number of deaths – 11 million 226 thousand 038 and 251,256.

The next is India – 8 million 814 thousand 902 confirmed cases and 129,674.

Then comes Brazil which reported a total of 5 million 848 thousand 959 cases and 165,673 deaths.

The next is France which confirmed 1 million 954 thousand 599 and 44,246 deaths.

Russia is the fourth – 1 million 903 thousand 253 cases and 32,834 deaths.

According to the data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of countries and territories which reported COVID-19 cases passes 215.

