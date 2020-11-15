Two Russian aircrafts delivering peacekeepers arrive in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Two An-124 transport aircraft delivered about 30 peacekeepers and armored vehicles from Ulyanovsk to Yerevan, the Russian Defense Ministry said, reports TASS.

“Two An-124 Ruslan aircraft of the Russian military transport aviation brought armored vehicles and personnel of units of the 15th peacekeeping brigade to the Yerevan airport”, the ministry says.

An-124 aircraft repositioned about 30 servicemen, 10 BTR-82A armored personnel carriers and logistic means, the Ministry noted. “Following unloading, inspection and preparation of vehicles, arrived units of the 15th peacekeeping brigade will complete a 300-kilometer march in military columns to the staging area (Goris city)”, it added.

Russian peacekeepers are transferred to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone in accordance with agreements set forth on November 9 in the joint declaration of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on complete ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh.