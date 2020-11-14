Baroness Caroline Cox visits Artsakh, meets Ombudsman

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan held a meeting on November 13 with the delegation led by Member of the UK’s House of Lords Baroness Caroline Cox, who arrived in Artsakh together with Arman Tatoyan, the Human Rights Defender of Armenia.

Beglaryan presented to Baroness Caroline Cox the war crimes committed by the Azeri forces during the war between September 27 and November 9 and the results of the fact finding mission conducted during the Azeri aggression.

Beglaryan said that during the course of the war he published 2 interim reports on Azeri atrocities, 3 reports on Azeri inhumane treatment of Armenian POWs and bodies of killed servicemen, 1 report on the Azeri shelling of the Shushi Cathedral, 1 report on the violation of children’s rights and one joint report with Tatoyan on the Azeri use of incendiary munitions containing chemical elements.

The recorded facts were more than sufficient for international human rights organizations and generally the international community to take action to properly condemn and prevent the Azeri crimes, Beglaryan’s Office said in a news release.

In turn, Baroness Caroline Cox said that for many years she has been voicing about the rights of the people of Artsakh in international arenas, and during the war she had called on international organizations to ensure the protection of the rights of the people of Artsakh with practical steps.

Baroness Caroline Cox said that she supports the just struggle of the people of Artsakh for their rights and freedoms, and that the international community is obliged to pay duly attention to the existing needs and problems.

Answering the questions of the delegation, Beglaryan touched upon the humanitarian disaster in Artsakh and outlined the directions of international assistance which are important for overcoming the crisis.

After the meeting the delegation visited several civilian buildings that were destroyed during the Azerbaijani bombardments of residential areas.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan