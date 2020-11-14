President of Artsakh holds meeting with Russian peacekeeping mission chief

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting with the Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh Lt. General Rustam Muradov.

Harutyunyan said they discussed “a wide range of issues related to the peacekeeping mission’s deployment, monitoring and humanitarian functions.”

“Both sides underscored the importance of creating favorable conditions for the restoration of civilian infrastructures and normal life of the population in Artsakh and the necessity for taking effective steps in this direction.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan