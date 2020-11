Armenian PM discusses Karabakh with military top brass and foreign minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan, Tactical General Department Director and Deputy Chief of General Staff Karen Abrahamyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

The PM’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said the meeting focused on the situation around Nagorno Karabakh and upcoming works.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan